Fire erupts after crash on Florida's Turnpike in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed near Southwest 211th Street in Cutler Bay after a vehicle crashed and caught fire.

A view from a traffic camera in the area showed large plumes of smoke in the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two people were initially trapped inside the vehicle, but they were rescued.

The victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

