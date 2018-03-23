Gas tanker crash on I-95 blocks lanes, affects Tri-Rail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a gas tanker has closed several lanes of Interstate 95 and forced the closure of the Tri-Rail.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. Friday morning and, at first, shut down all southbound lanes of I-95. Traffic was being detoured off Hallandale Beach Boulevard to avoid the crash near Ives Dairy Road.

More Traffic Headlines

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed again shortly before 9 a.m. while crews worked to clean up the gas leak.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an unknown amount of fuel leaked from the 8,000-gallon capacity tanker.

As crews cleaned up the leak, it began affecting the Tri-Rail, which has tracks near the crash scene.

Trains are proceeding with caution between the Golden Glades and Hollywood stations. Tri-Rail trains could be stopped at any moment if fire crews deem it to dangerous. Commuters are urged to find another way to get around.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.