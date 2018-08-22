Gov. Rick Scott discusses funding plans for Southwest 10th Street connector

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott was in South Florida Wednesday, discussing funding for the Southwest 10th Street connector that would create easy passage from Interstate 95 to the Sawgrass Expressway.

Residents in the area of the project have long fought it, worried about the disruption and noise a project like this can create.

"We can all feel proud that we've been able to invest record amounts of money in transportation," Scott said at a news conference.

Scott announced work on the $766 million Southwest 10th Street connector project, which will begin four years earlier than planned. The project is already in its design phase.

"Right now, the congestion is already getting really bad in that area. So we're going to be able to address the congestion and remove a lot of the traffic that's trying to get from one of the freeways to the other -- I-95 to Sawgrass," Florida Department of Transportation project manager Robert Bostian said.

But the neighboring community has long pushed back. They are now conceding to the imminent plan, hoping it won't be as disruptive, dusty and noisy as they fear.

"This is a project that could take anywhere from three to six years to design, build and construct. That's a lot of impact to the residents," District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky said.

Some of the benefits of the project the governor touted include reduced congestion of traffic, improved safety and smoother hurricane evacuation.

