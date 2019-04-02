Here is where 'Bad Boys For Life' will be filming this month

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in Miami-Dade County for about a week to film their action comedy "Bad Boys For Life," the third installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise, which began in 1995 and continued with Bad Boys II in 2003.

Their visit to Miami comes with the "Bad Boys II" tradition of closing the westbound lanes of MacArthur Causeway to film a high-speed chase. This time the Miami Police Department will be after Armando Armas, a bloodthirsty narcotrafficker, so there will be simulated gunfire and gunshot wounds.

"The film crew has been working with the city, Miami-Dade County and the Florida Department of Transportation to accommodate this filming and minimize any traffic impacts," The Miami Beach Police Department said in a statement.

#BadBoys3 is already filming around Miami Beach (today in North Beach), though they’re telling onlookers they’re filming “a mayonnaise commercial“ 😂)@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/977H7r6xn6 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 2, 2019

The closing of a beachside street on Tuesday in North Beach didn't affect much traffic, but closing down the westbound MacArthur Causeway from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, certainly will. There will also be intermittent closures on the eastbound lanes. The tolls on the Venetian Causeway will be suspended.

Smith, who plays Detective Mike Lowrey, and Lawrence, who plays Detective Marcus Burnett, started filming earlier this year in Atlanta since Georgia offers financial incentives to the film industry that Florida no longer does.

There will be about 100 extras and a cast and crew of about 175 people. Aside from Smith, 50, and Lawrence, 53, the Sony Studios production also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Kate del Castillo, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Joe Pantoliano and DJ Khaled.

"Bad Boys For Life" will be released Jan. 17, 2020.

Here is what the film crew has permits for in Miami:

The crew's basecamp will be at 501 SW Third Ave. and the crew's parking will be at 260 SW Sixth St. and at 340-398 SW Eighth Street.

Tuesday to Thursday

6 a.m. to 12 a.m.: Jose Marti Park at 351 SW Fourth Ave., in Miami's Little Havana.

Friday

3 a.m. to 12 a.m.: Jose Marti Park at 351 SW Fourth Ave., in Miami's Little Havana

Saturday to Sunday

6 to 8 p.m.

The Broadmoor Hotel at 7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach.

Collins Avenue between 41st and 87th Streets

Monday, April 8

3 a.m. to 12 a.m.: Jose Marti Park at 351 SW Fourth Ave., in Miami's Little Havana. They will be filming in the gym, the dance room and the pool area.

Tuesday, April 9

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.: From southwest Fifth Street to Sixth Street, between Third and Southwest Fourth Avenue. They will be filming where 33 parking meters are. The generator will be on Southwest Third Avenue. They will also be filming in the Miami River next to the park seawall.

Sunday, April 14

2 to 4 p.m.: They will close the MacArthur Causeway's westbound lanes and cause intermitten closures on the eastbound lanes. The tolls on the Venetian Causeway will be suspended.

