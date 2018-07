BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 595 at Nob Hill Road were shut down Wednesday morning because of a crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola, a truck struck an overhead sign.

Feola said inspectors will check for damage and make sure there is no significant damage before reopening lanes.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.