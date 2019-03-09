Interstate 95 Express closes in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A multiple-vehicle crash prompted authorities to close Interstate 95 Express Friday night in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said people were injured when five vehicles collided on I-95 southbound at Hollywood Boulevard.

A Friday night car crash on Interstate 95 was causing traffic delays. Photo by Laurie Jennings/Local 10 News

A tractor tailer was involved. Authorities closed the southbound I-95 Express lanes about 10 p.m.

For more information about the re-opening of the lanes, click on this Florida Department of Transportation link.

