Krome Avenue closed between Tamiami Trail, Okeechobee Road after fatal crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Krome Avenue is closed between Tamiami Trail and Okeechobee Road because of a fatal crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling north on Krome Avenue when they collided, overturned and rolled into the grassy shoulder. One vehicle struck a tree, killing the driver.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

All lanes are closed while authorities investigate the crash and work to clear the scene.

Sky 10 was flying above the crash site, not far from a sign along Krome Avenue that boasts of "0 fatalities this year."

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.