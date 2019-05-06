Miami (again) named one of worst cities to commute

MIAMI - Along with death and taxes among the things you're guaranteed to experience in life, you can now add miserable Miami traffic.

(You can now hear every South Florida driver nodding violently in agreement)

A new study by Geotab placed Miami among the Top 10 U.S. cities with the worst commute times. Of course, this is no surprise as plenty of other studies have included the city in their "best of the worst" traffic lists, but it's always nice to be consistently recognized.

The "Magic City" came in No. 8 overall when combining individual commutes along with those using public transportation.

According to the study, the average time spent on the way to work for Miami's 213,556 commuters is 33 minutes, a full 10 minutes shorter than the No. 1 city on the list, New York City.

Worst Cities for Commuters:

New York Washington, DC Boston Chicago San Francisco Atlanta Philadelphia MIAMI Seattle Los Angeles

