Miami-Dade truck flips out of Interstate 95

MIAMI - Miami residents rushed to help the driver of a Miami-Dade County work truck after hearing the loud impact on Tuesday night.

The truck flipped out of Interstate 95 while traveling on the southbound lanes towards downtown Miami. It landed on the west side of I-95.

Miami Police Department officers responded to 350 NW 28 St. to assist the Florida Highway Patrol troopers who were investigating the crash, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the department.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.