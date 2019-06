Rob Kim/Getty Images

Northbound I-95 has been shut down following a crash that happened near the interstate and Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Date Fire Rescue officials said five people were involved in the crash, and three of them were taken to an area hospital.

Officials are urging drivers in the area to find an alternate route.

