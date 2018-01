MIAMI - An overturned dump truck was blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Friday morning in Miami.

The crash occurred near the Northwest 62nd Street exit.

Traffic was being forced into the express lanes as a result of the crash.

Vehicles were backed up all the way to the Airport Expressway.

Local 10 News reporter Jenise Fernandez said drivers were advised to take U.S. Highway 1 or U.S. Highway 441 as alternate routes.

