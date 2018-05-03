Overturned tractor-trailer blocks on-ramp at Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer was blocking an on-ramp at the Golden Glades Interchange.

The westbound on-ramp from Northwest 167th Street to Florida's Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway was closed for several hours Thursday morning.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Nicole Perez suggested that drivers coming from the west take Miami Gardens Drive as an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic information using the map below.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.