Pedestrian fatally struck by truck on South Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a landscaping truck Monday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 600 block of South Dixie Highway.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10:45 a.m. as the victim's body was covered by a tarp in the street.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver remained at the scene.

South Dixie Highway has been shut down between Third and Sixth streets as detectives investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

