Police reopen Florida's Turnpike in Miramar after man causes traffic troubles

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed Florida's Turnpike in both directions from Hollywood Boulevard to the border with Miami-Dade County for about an hour Monday, after a man climbed on the fenced area of an overpass and threatened to jump.

The man's erratic behavior also prompted Miramar Police Department officers to close Miramar Parkway in both directions from Island Drive to Southwest 68th Avenue from about 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Police officers persuaded the man to get off a fence that covers the pedestrian walkway on Miramar Parkway. He was running from side to side and was bouncing up and down on the fence that is meant to prevent pedestrians from jumping off to incoming traffic.

