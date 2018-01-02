Road ranger injured in crash on I-95 in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A road ranger was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The crash was reported during the afternoon rush hour in the southbound lanes of the highway at Cypress Creek Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said the road ranger was parked behind a trooper on the right shoulder assisting him while the trooper investigated another crash.

Feola said the road ranger was inside his truck when the driver of another vehicle lost control and crashed into the truck.

Authorities said the road ranger was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

