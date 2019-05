BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Two tractor-trailers caught fire after a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach, snarling southbound traffic for miles.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Gateway Boulevard.

All southbound lanes are closed, so traffic was being diverted at Hypoluxo Road.

