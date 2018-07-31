Stretch of MacArthur Causeway to close for month of repairs

The Florida Department of Transportation says the $12.9 million rehabilitation project is necessary because of deteriorating conditions to the antiquated bridge.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A stretch of the MacArthur Causeway will close Tuesday night for more than a month while undergoing repairs.

The closure is likely to cause plenty of frustration for drivers making the commute between Miami and Miami Beach.

Beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m., two westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be closed until Sept. 2.

The Florida Department of Transportation said construction workers will be making repairs to the top and bottom of the bridge, which connects Miami to Miami Beach.

FDOT officials said there is an "urgent need" for repairs because of deteriorating conditions caused by the saltwater in Biscayne Bay below.

It's all part of a $12.9 million rehabilitation project to the antiquated bridge, which first opened in 1920.

Workers will repair the bridge's beams, columns and electrical components, replace the concrete deck and paint the steel spans from Terminal Island to Alton Road.

FDOT officials said at least one eastbound and westbound lane will remain open at all times through the estimated completion date in July 2020.

The FDOT is urging drivers to use the Venetian Causeway, Julia Tuttle Causeway or 79th Street Causeway as alternate routes during the closure.

