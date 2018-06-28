Stretch of southbound I-95 to close overnight in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A stretch of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton will shut down Thursday night for construction.

The first southbound lane of I-95 at Palmetto Park Road will close at 9:30 p.m., with hour intervals between each closure.

All southbound lanes will be closed by 12:30 a.m. Friday and reopen at 5:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Palmetto Park Road. Drivers traveling south during that time will be able to take Military Trail to Hillsboro Boulevard to get back on I-95.

The closures are part of an ongoing Florida Department of Transportation construction project to convert the high-occupancy vehicle lane to express lanes. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

