Tanker truck crash shuts down US 27 at I-75

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a tanker truck shut down U.S. Highway 27 in both directions Friday morning in western Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the crash caused a fuel leak that would shut down the road in both directions for several hours.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to contain the leak.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling south, crossed into the northbound lanes and caused the tanker truck to crash. It caused a chain-reaction crash.

"There's a total of four tractor-trailers involved," FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola said.

U.S. 27 is closed between Interstate 75 and Griffin Road. It is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers should take the Sawgrass Expressway or I-75 as an alternate.

