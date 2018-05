DAVIE, Fla. - A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Davie.

The wrecked tractor-trailer was blocking three northbound lanes near Griffin Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported.

Use the interactive map below to get real-time traffic information.



