Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on Florida's Turnpike at Golden Glades Interchange

A tractor-trailer catches fire in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike at the Golden Glades Interchange.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday morning at the Golden Glades Interchange.

The fire was impacting traffic in the southbound lanes at Florida's Turnpike.

A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters putting out the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the tractor-trailer caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash.

One person was taken to Jackson North Medical Center. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike came to a standstill after a tractor-trailer fire at the Golden Glades Interchange.

Tweets by TotalTrafficMIA

Click the links below for current road closures:

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.