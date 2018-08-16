Tractor-trailer fire blocks traffic on Florida's Turnpike at Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday morning at the Golden Glades Interchange.
The fire was impacting traffic in the southbound lanes at Florida's Turnpike.
A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters putting out the flames.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the tractor-trailer caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash.
One person was taken to Jackson North Medical Center. The victim's condition was not immediately known.
