MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning on the Palmetto Expressway at the Golden Glades Interchange, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway are currently shut down.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

No other details were immediately released.

