MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 crashed into several vehicles killing a man Thursday night in Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were following the driver traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the wrong-way driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story.

