A crane hit a power line at a construction site on Eighth Street in West Miami. Google Streetview

MIAMI - Miami police officers closed an area of West Miami after a construction crane collided with a power line on Thursday night.

Miami Police Department officers closed Southwest Eighth Street from Southwest 62nd to 64th Avenues.

The crane collided with the power line at Southwest 63rd Avenue in West Miami near the Gables Sunview Apartments, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area.

