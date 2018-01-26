Traffic rerouted on Hallandale Beach Boulevard due to downed electrified wires

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Traffic was being rerouted on a portion of Hallandale Beach Boulevard Friday morning because of downed electrified wires, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said eastbound and westbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard were shut down at Southwest 56th Avenue in Pembroke Park because the wires were lying across the roadway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were also at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the wires are cleared from the road.

