MIAMI - A portion of the Metrorail has been shut down because of police activity.

Miami-Dade Transit said Thursday morning that electricity has been cut off to a section of the Metrorail near the station on Northwest 79th Street because of a trespasser on the tracks.

A bus bridge for riders has been established between the Okeechobee and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stations.

No other information was immediately available.



