American Airlines waives fees to reschedule Florida flights

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI - American Airlines issued a travel alert for more than 25 airports in the Caribbean and Florida -- including the hub at Miami International Airport.

According to Alexis Aran Coello, a spokesman for the airline, the travel alert allows customers to rebook their flights without having to pay fees.

Although Hurricane Dorian will be affecting flights to and from Florida, the airline had not canceled any flights as of Thursday night.

Coello reported an AA team in Texas is in communication with the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Coello encouraged AA customers to reschedule their travel on AA.com by retrieving their reservation. Customers who booked their flights with a travel agency need to contact the travel agent. For more information, call 1-800-433-7300.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.