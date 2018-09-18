Brightline expanding west with plans for Los Angeles-Las Vegas rail service

Brightline will soon be expanding to the west coast, connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Brightline is expanding, this time west -- way west.

The Florida-based private high-speed rail system announced Tuesday that it will acquire XpressWest, a high-speed rail project connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Brightline said in a news release that it will acquire 38 acres of land adjacent to the Las Vegas strip for the construction of a station and mixed-use development.

It will be Brightline's first corridor outside Florida and just the second privately funded intercity passenger rail system in the U.S.

As a result of the XpressWest acquisition, Brightline will take over the development, construction and operation of the project and work with federal and local transportation officials to connect Las Vegas with Victorville, California, with future plans to expand into the Los Angeles area.

Construction is expected to begin next year, with the first phase scheduled to begin in 2022.

Brightline is expanding to Orlando, and in June announced plans to further expand into Tampa.

