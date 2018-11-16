Brightline to become Virgin Trains USA

Brightline is changing its name to Virgin Trains USA as part of a "strategic partnership."

MIAMI - Brightline is getting a new name.

The Florida-based private high-speed passenger rail service announced Friday that it will be renamed Virgin Trains USA.

This comes after Brightline formed "a strategic partnership" with Virgin that "will leverage the Virgin brand and marketing expertise for existing and future developments," according to a news release.

Brightline announced in September that it will be expanding west with plans for a Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas rail service by 2022.

Virgin, founded by Richard Branson and Nik Powell in 1970 in London, started as a record company and soon expanded to travel, retail and hospitality.

Brightline currently operates service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with plans to expand into Orlando and Tampa.

"Our private sector-led effort to reinvent passenger rail service in America is taking another leap forward with the addition of the Virgin team," Wes Edens, chairman of Brightline, said in a statement. "Virgin has built a respected and trusted brand in travel and hospitality. With our shared focus on customer experience, powered by a culture of innovation and disruption, we are well positioned to build on our success."

The name change will take place this month. Brightline will transition to Virgin Trains USA branding in 2019.

