Brightline to begin introductory service Saturday: Here's how much it will cost

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The wait is over. Brightline will begin its introductory service to the public Saturday.

A one-way ticket between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on the high-speed passenger rail service will cost $10 for its coach class "smart service" and $15 for its business class "select service," Brightline announced Thursday.

Seniors, active military members and veterans will receive a 10 percent discount, while children 12 and under will receive a 50 percent discount.

The introductory service will have 10 daily roundtrips during the weekdays and nine on the weekends. Trains will depart as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. Brightline said the trip between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach will take about 35 minutes.

Brightline also launched its mobile app, and bookings are now available on its website.

"We are thrilled to have South Florida preview Brightline with the launch of introductory service," Brightline President and CEO Patrick Goddard said in a news release. "We believe the comfort and convenience of our travel experience paired with premium hospitality will set a new standard for passenger rail service. Our team will continue to ramp up operations as we prepare to fully launch this transformative new infrastructure asset for South Florida."

Service to Miami is expected in the coming months. Construction for the Orlando leg of the service begins this year, but an opening date hasn't been determined.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.