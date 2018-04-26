Brightline to begin service to, from Miami in 'coming weeks'

MIAMI - Brightline announced Thursday that it has modified its schedule to accommodate the upcoming expansion of service to Miami.

Trains will depart from West Palm Beach on the hour, except for the first train, which departs at 5:30 a.m. Trains from Fort Lauderdale will depart at 37 minutes past the hour, except on Fridays when there is an additional departure at 11:57 p.m.

Weekend trains will operate on 90-minute intervals between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The high-speed passenger rail service's new schedule will take effect Saturday.

Brightline said it will begin test runs Saturday without passengers to and from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

"This is part of the necessary training and testing required before revenue service begins in the coming weeks," Brightline said in a news release.

The new schedule will remain the same when service to and from Miami begins.

