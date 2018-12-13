Carnival set to display first cruise ship roller coaster at sea

MIAMI - For the first time, cruise ship passengers will be happy to enjoy rolling up and down on the seven seas, although there are no promises they won't still get seasick.

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday it will introduce the first-ever roller coaster at sea on it's new Mardi Gras ship.

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster will zoom around the top deck of the Mardi Gras on nearly 800 ft. of track while going 40 miles per hour. Two passengers will sit inside a motorcycle-like vehicle and travel 187 ft. above sea level.

The ship is set to debut with the coaster in 2020.

“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival. “BOLT will continue the tradition of Carnival providing exciting new ways for our guests to ‘Choose Fun.’ We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction – our guests are going to love it!”

