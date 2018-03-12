Company looking to hire people to tour Europe on all-expenses paid trip

MIAMI - If you love social media and free travel, a company is looking to send you on an all-expenses paid trip through Europe.

The dream job is being offered by the Busabout tour company, which is hiring its Ultimate Travel Squad to go on a 3-month European adventure and document the entire trip.

The 4-person squad will be split up by social media platforms. The company will hire one person to handle Instagram, one for YouTube, someone to blog and another to Snapchat about the trip.

The squad wll travel to Paris, Rome, the Swiss Alps, Croatia, San Sebastian and a ton more stops.

And the best part is the cost, as in zippo, nada, nothing. The company will pay for everything while the people hired will have all the fun.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in applying for the job of a lifetime.

