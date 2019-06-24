Construction begins on Virgin Trains USA's Orlando route

Patrick Goddard, president of Virgin Trains USA, announces that construction has begun on a stretch of track connecting South Florida to Orlando International Airport.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The wheels are in motion for Virgin Trains USA's route from South Florida to Orlando.

"Construction of high-speed rail between West Palm Beach and Orlando is finally under way," Patrick Goddard, president of Virgin Trains USA, said Monday during a ceremonial groundbreaking of the newest stretch of track.

Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline, is a high-speed passenger rail train that currently operates between West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The new phase will connect South Florida to Orlando International Airport on 170 miles of track.

It is expected to be completed by 2022.

