Disney Magic cruise offers enjoyment at sea for superhero fans

MIAMI - The Disney Magic cruise ship is offering enjoyment at sea for all superhero fans.

The five-day cruise to the Caribbean and the Bahamas has plenty of activities for everyone in the family, including meet-and-greets with superheroes and villains, such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America.

The cruise also hosts a superhero stunt show, mystic arts with Dr. Strange, a movie marathon, fireworks and other activities for children of all ages.

Superhero fans without children can also enjoy adults-only hotspots, like the Senses Spa & Salon, late-night dancing at Fathoms and live piano music at Keys, as well as gourmet dining.

The sail dates for 2018 are Feb. 4 and 18; March 18 and April 1,15 and 29.

Click here for more information about the Disney Magic.





