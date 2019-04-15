'Everything is burning.' Massive fire engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

PARIS - The soaring spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has collapsed in flames, and a church spokesman says the entire wooden interior of the 12th century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed.

A massive fire engulfed the roof of the cathedral in the heart of the French capital on Monday afternoon as Parisians watched in horror.

The Paris prosecutors' office says investigators are treating the blaze that destroyed parts of the church as an accident for now.

The prosecutors' office said late Monday they have ruled out arson in Monday's fire, including possible terror-related motives for starting the blaze.

Prosecutors say Paris police will conduct an investigation into "involuntary destruction caused by fire."

As fire engulfed the church, Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media: "Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame."

However, a French official and the Paris fire chief say they think the church's rectangular towers have been saved from the fire that caused horrific damage.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said late Monday that authorities remain "prudent" but are "much more optimistic" than earlier in the night.

Paris fire commander Jean-Claude Gallet said a major accomplishment of hundreds of firefighters was stopping the flames from spreading to the north tower belfry.

Gallet says two-thirds of Notre Dame's roofing "has been ravaged."

He says one firefighter was injured.

The cause of the blaze isn't yet known, but scaffolding could be seen on the roof of the burning structure. The spire was undergoing renovation.

French President Emmanuel Macron says the fire is taking part of all of France's people with it and is treating it as a national emergency. He pledged to rebuild the church and would seek out international help if needed.

Macron tweeted after the blaze broke out that he was sad "to see "a part of us being on fire."

He extended "thoughts for all the Catholics and all the French."

Upon arriving at the landmark cathedral, Macron went straight into meetings at the nearby Paris police headquarters.

France's civil security agency says "all means" except for water-dropping aircraft were deployed to tackle the blaze.

The defense agency said those were unsuitable for fires like the one at Notre Dame because dumping water on the building could cause the whole structure to collapse.

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said first responders now trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the church.

French writer and historian Camille Pascal says the fire has caused "the destruction of invaluable heritage" and "we can be only horrified by what we see."

Pascal told French broadcaster BFMTV: "It's been 800 years that the Cathedral watches over Paris" and its bells pealed for both "happy and unfortunate events."

He recalled that Notre Dame's bells sounded a death knell after the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

On Thursday, 16 religious statues were removed from the peak for the first time in over a century to be taken for cleaning and therefore escaped the blaze.

The French capital's police department said no deaths have been reported but didn't say anything about injuries.

In a statement, the Vatican said: "The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world."

The statement says the Vatican is praying for firefighters "and those who are doing everything possible to confront this dramatic situation."

It also expressed "our closeness to French Catholics and the population of Paris, and we assure our prayers for firefighters.

The peak of the 12th century cathedral is undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.

Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.

Macron has postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the fire.

Flames are shooting out of the roof behind the nave of the 12th cathedral, one of the world's most visited landmarks.

The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the cathedral.

Macron's pre-recorded speech was set to be aired later Monday on French TV. Macron was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.

