Free tipsy tow service will get you, vehicle home safely this St. Patrick's Day

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Those of you lads and lassies who drink one too many this St. Patrick's Day can call a Clydesdale to get you home safely.

OK, so maybe not quite, but a partnership between AAA and Budweiser will ensure you arrive alive.

The "tow to go" program will deliver up to two people and a vehicle home or somewhere safe within a 10-mile radius, no questions asked.

It's simple. Just call 855-286-9246 anytime between Friday morning and Monday and a tow truck will arrive to take you where you need to go.

Oh, and the best part is, it's free.

So, don't be stupid, people.

