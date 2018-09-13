Hurricane Florence interrupts travel plans

MIAMI - Hurricane Florence prompted airlines to cancel at least 1,200 flights that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Airlines had canceled at least seven flights out of Miami International Airport and nine flights out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to a ticket agent agent at the AmericanAirlines' counter at MIA the AA planes were helping to meet the demand of the evacuations out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Florence was also disrupting cruise ships. A Norwegian cruise ship departed from New York City, but could not make its scheduled stop at Nassau, and was forced to return to the coast to avoid the storm.

