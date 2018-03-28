Inside Royal Caribbean's new Symphony of the Seas, coming to Miami this year

SBW-Photo

MIAMI - The world's largest cruise ship is coming to Miami and the first images are nothing short of WOW.

With space for 5,518 passengers, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas is set to make its maiden voyage Saturday out of Barcelona.

The ship will sail in Europe for the next few months before heading to its permanent home at PortMiami on Nov. 10.

Symphony of the Seas is just 65 feet shorter than the Empire State Building and takes over the mantle as the world's largest cruise ship from her sister ship, the Harmony of the Seas.

The ship cost $1.35 billion to build, according to the Telegraph, and comes with new features never found before on a Royal Caribbean ship, including a 10-story tall slide, the tallest one at sea.

Symphony's Boardwalk and Central Park areas includes restaurants, cafes, a sports bar with 30 large-screen televisions and a sweet shop.

Children will enjoy arcades and a new laser tag arena.

The ship also features a new family suite with two bedrooms, 3D movie room, whirlpool and LEGO climbing wall.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.