International flights canceled in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - Venezuela's unrest has forced the cancellation of several international flights to and from the country's main airport.

Spanish airline Air Europa says Wednesday's Caracas flights have been canceled. Flights over the next 10 days also might also be affected because of the "latest developments" in Venezuela.

The Caracas-based travel agency Molina Viajes says flights to and from Miami on Wednesday have been suspended.

Estelar airline says its Wednesday flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Caracas has been cancelled. However, it says flights to and from Peru and Chile are operating.

Things are running more smoothly underground than in the sky: The Caracas subway is operating again after stopping service during clashes between opposition protesters and security forces across the Venezuelan capital a day earlier.

