Looking for a staycation? Book a room at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $4.17

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Having to pay Uncle Sam? Well, there's some relief.

The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is offering a special tax day deal that won't break the bank.

The first 17 prospective guests who call to book a room Tuesday for the month of September will receive a tax day rate of $4.17.

To take advantage of the deal, would-be guests must call 954-414-5131 after 4:17 p.m. to receive the one-night rate for a stay in September, excluding Labor Day weekend.

Be sure to mention the "tax day rate" when calling the number.

