See the world; Delta set to hire 1,000 flight attendants

ATLANTA - If you're ready to see the world and get paid for it, now's your chance

Delta Air Lines is set to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants, but they are tough jobs to win. The company says more than 270,000 applicants applied for 1,700 jobs last year.

As you would expect, applicants are expected to have a flexible schedule. Aspiring flight attendants must also have a high school degree or GED, and be 21 years or older by Jan. 1, 2019.

Delta says the best applicants will have experience with Delta or other airlines, more than one year of experience, customer service experience and fluent in languages in addition to English.

"The best flight attendants in the world wear the wings of Delta and we'll be looking for top talent as we welcome 1,000 new members to the Delta family," said Delta Senior Vice President Allison Ausband, "Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork — if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us."

CLICK HERE to apply for a flight attendant position with Delta.

