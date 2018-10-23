Titanic II to set sail in 2022, follow original route of fateful voyage

The Titanic will set sail again.

Blue Star Line chairman Clive Palmer announced earlier this month that the Titanic II is scheduled to cruise from Dubai in 2022.

The $500 million project was initially announced in 2012.

"Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort," Palmer said in London, Cruise Arabia & Africa reported.

Originally scheduled to launch in 2018, the Titanic II will now depart in 2022 -- exactly 110 years after the original RMS Titanic.

Palmer said the ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, "but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits."

The Titanic replica is almost identical to the original, complete with nine decks and 840 staterooms that can accommodate 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members.

More than 1,500 people died when the original Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912 and sank in the Atlantic Ocean.

Here's to hoping this cruise goes better than the last.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.