ACC sends Valentine's Day messages from all your favorite teams

The Atlantic Coast Conference wants to play cupid on Valentine's Day.
A series of Valentine's Day messages featuring each of its 14 football teams' mascots and Notre Dame (which is a league member in all sports but football) was posted on the ACC's official Twitter page Thursday.
The post came with a Valentine's Day rhyme: "From Atlantic to Coastal, Our love doesn't end, Send sweets to a sweetie, Or shout out your friend."
The ACC's two divisions are the Atlantic and Coastal.
Florida State shares its message with three of the four North Carolina-based schools.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#ACC #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/mKBfiejXvh — The ACC (@theACC) February 14, 2019
The Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Wake Forest mascots share their message because of a common color.
#ACC #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/EP5FZHfdcU — The ACC (@theACC) February 14, 2019
#ACC #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PGr5uCZtp2 — The ACC (@theACC) February 14, 2019
The Virginia and Syracuse mascots are paired together for a pun.
#ACC #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/qIOMACAWSI — The ACC (@theACC) February 14, 2019
Miami is grouped with the three other bird-mascot schools -- Boston College, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
#ACC #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/f8UnSw5LwR — The ACC (@theACC) February 14, 2019
