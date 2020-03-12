71ºF

Florida March Primary Election Results Monroe County School Funding Referendum

Renew flexible funding for Monroe County schools: The District’s objective is to continue to make available a portion of the existing capital ad valorem tax levy for the operations -- such as teachers, school nurses and classroom materials. The District intends to continue its reduced millage for capital projects, and continue to make available the equivalent amount for operations. Shall the district continue to enact a yearly ad valorem tax of .5 mill, for four years beginning July 1, 2020, for operating purposes?

