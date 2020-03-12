Florida March Primary Election Results Pompano Beach Amendments 1-3

Amendment 1: Change municipal election dates, extend current terms: Shall Section 6 of the charter of the City of Pompano Beach be amended to transition all future municipal elections to the second Tuesday of March by moving the next scheduled municipal general election in November of 2020 to March of 2021 and by extending the current terms of the mayor and commissioners from November of 2020 to March of 2021 in order to accommodate that change?

Amendment 2: Expand district commissioner terms of office: Shall Section 6 of the charter of the City of Pompano Beach be amended to provide for election of district commissioners to a term of four years from the current two-year term?

Amendment 3: Stagger terms: Shall Section 6 of the charter of the City of Pompano Beach be amended to stagger election years for commissioners by providing the terms of office for elected commissioners from odd numbered districts at the next scheduled municipal election be for an initial term of three years and then with equal terms of office for all commissioners in future elections?