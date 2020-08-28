Two experienced politicians battling for crucial Congressional seat

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s one of the hottest races anywhere in the country, the race for the 26th Congressional District seat, which represents Kendall all the way to Key West.

This one has all the hallmarks of a nail biter in a toss-up district.

Two experienced politicians, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the Democratic candidate, and Carlos Gimenez, the Republican candidate, who has served as Miami-Dade County’s mayor for the past nine years, both at the opposite ends of the political spectrum.

On a recent day, the two candidates Mucarsel-Powell get down to business. Mucarsel-Powell in a Zoom meeting discussing a new bill to help schools reopen safely, while Gimenez is directing the County’s COVID-19 response.

The two have more than a few differences in platform, but they differ sharply on health care. About 85,000-people in the 26th district are enrolled in Obamacare. Mucarsel-Powell vows to let them keep it. Gimenez says: “Protect people with pre-existing conditions and give them access to affordable and comprehensive coverage.” He is against “Medicare For All.”

President Donald J. Trump is trying to repeal Obamacare and Gimenez stands with the President.

“I’m happy with that and it positions me well with the General Election because I am center Right and that’s where I’m gonna be. Unfortunately, my opponent is not center Right, she is way, way Left,” Gimenez said.

Mucarsel-Powell has been running television ads that speak to her record: “I put money in family’s pockets, extended unemployment benefits, and fought to make Medicare cover COVID and I’m not done,” she says in the ad.

She ends the ad spelling out the initials of her name: “D-M-P. When I’m in Congress it means ’Don’t Mess With My People.’ "

Mucarsel Powell has a lot of money in her campaign account — $2.8 million. Gimenez just $880,000 at last report, but you can be sure he’ll catch up.