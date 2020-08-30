Trump supporters take to the waters for boat rally

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Dozens of area boaters took to the water Saturday afternoon for a rally supporting President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign.

Participants sailed from North Miami and traveled to Fisher Island, showcasing their support with music and waving Trump 2020 flags.

Supporters were seen along the shoreline cheering as the boats passed by.

The pro-Trump floatillas have caught on across the United States after beginning among MAGA devotees right here in South Florida and with large water-rally gatherings catching on from South Carolina to Southern California.

Over the July 4th weekend, the Trump campaign reported that its biggest seller from its online store were its blue nautical flags emblazoned with the president’s last name, according to Politico.

They are expecting the same surge for Labor Day.

