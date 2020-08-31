24 vote-by-mail drop-off locations will be available in Broward County ahead of Election Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections announced Monday that there will be 24 secure Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballot drop-off locations throughout the county ahead of Election Day.

According to the SOE’s office, they has received numerous inquiries from voters about how they can submit their ballots without utilizing the U.S. Postal Service.

“Given the number of calls related to USPS and alternatives for ballot delivery, it was important to notify the public of the available options as ballots are mailed between September 19th and October 24th,” Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci said in a statement.

Below is a list of details and recommendations for residents who are voting by mail:

1. Throughout Broward County, there are dozens of USPS (blue) collection boxes (many of which are drive-thru) where voters may drop off their postage pre-paid ballot.

2. Additionally, there are two secure 24/7 drop boxes at both office locations (rear entrance of Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center as well as the Brickell Avenue entrance to the SOE office at 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) available through November 3 at 7 p.m.

3. For those who are concerned about USPS delivery, there are 22 secure widely dispensed drop box locations which will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 19 through November 1 (the maximum allowable by law). Those locations can be found on the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website under the tab “Early Voting.”

In order to secure the privacy, confidentiality and certain delivery of your Vote-by-Mail ballot, the Supervisor of Elections’ Office strongly recommends:

1. Never give your ballot to a stranger;

2. Be sure to sign your ballot in the allotted return envelope space, and;

3. RETURN BALLOTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE…!