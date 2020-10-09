83ºF

Judge denies motion to extend Florida’s voter registration

The Associated Press

Tags: Vote 2020, Florida
A roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state's voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state's online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month's presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration after a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in November’s presidential election.

In a 29-page ruling on Friday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker also noted the historical problems the state seems to have with elections.

He wrote that just one month from election day and with the earliest mail-in ballots already being counted, “Florida has done it again.”

The state said 50,000 people registered during the extended time period, but 20,000 more could have signed up to vote if the system hadn’t crashed.

